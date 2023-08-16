AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Jonas Brothers talk balancing touring and fatherhood

todayAugust 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy Live Nation

Touring looks a little different for the Jonas Brothers this time around — they’re all dads now.

In a new interview with People, Nick, Joe and Kevin discuss balancing life on the road with fatherhood.

“It’s just about being present in all the moments you can,” Nick says. “For me in particular, I try to do the best I can to always be there when I can be, but it’s different for everybody.”

Nick welcomed daughter Malti with wife Priyanka Chopra last year. Both Kevin and Joe have two daughters with their respective wives, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Kevin says his daughters —Valentina, 6, and Alena, 9 — “love being on the road,” but once they go back to school, he’ll FaceTime them every night.

The JoBros also perform the song “Little Bird,” dedicated to their daughters.

“I think it’s a beautiful song to share with other parents out there,” Joe tells People. “It’s something that everyone, whether it’s your own parent or parent figure that you have in your life, you can think of that person.”

Meanwhile, during their tour stop in Boston Tuesday night, Nick had a minor onstage mishap. While performing the song “Sail Away,” he backed into an open hole on the stage and fell into it. He quickly recovered and continued the performance.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

justin-moore-shares-kids’-back-to-school-photos
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Justin Moore shares kids’ back-to-school photos

Jason Kempin/Getty Images The first day of school for Justin Moore's children started with one activity: posing for a photo for their daddy. Justin posted the snapshots on Instagram with the caption, "Today was the kids' first day of school! 8th, 6th, 4th, and 1st grade." In the first photo, Justin's daughters Ella, Kennedy, Klein and son South stand together in a line for their first-day-of-school sibling snapshot. The second photo spotlights South as he strikes a strong pose and smiles in his blue Nike T-shirt and shorts.  […]

todayAugust 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%