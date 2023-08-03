AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial delayed until September

todayAugust 3, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Jonathan Majors will have his day in court on domestic violence charges, but not until September.

The Associated Press reports the Loki and Creed III star appeared during a brief hearing in Lower Manhattan Thursday, August 3, when prosecutors asked for more time to prepare.

In turn, the judge postponed the trial, setting a tentative date of September 6.

Majors was arrested in March after New York Police Department officers responded to a 911 call for an alleged domestic dispute at an apartment in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood. His accuser alleges he pulled her finger, twisted her arm behind her back, struck and cut her ear and pushed her into a vehicle, causing her to fall backward, during the March confrontation.

Majors was charged with two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree harassment and third-degree attempted assault. His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, denied the allegations from the outset, saying the evidence would prove the actor is innocent.

In response to the setting of the trial date, Doug Cohen, a spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, said in a statement, “We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial.”

In an email Thursday, Chaudhry noted, “For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart. Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal.”

If convicted, the 33-year-old actor faces up to a year in jail.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

anthony-mackie-on-coming-“full-circle”-with-fourth-‘captain-america’-film,-and-how-harrison-ford-tongue-tied-him
insert_link

Entertainment News

Anthony Mackie on coming “full circle” with fourth ‘Captain America’ film, and how Harrison Ford tongue-tied him

While his Marvel character Sam Wilson struggled with the weight of taking the Captain America mantle, Anthony Mackie called it "really easy." In a chat with TheWrap before the SAG-AFTRA strike, the Twisted Metal star talked about the forthcoming Captain America: Brave New World, his first solo film succeeding Chris Evans' Steve Rogers as the spangly hero. "It kind of brought my Marvel experience full circle because we shot in D.C. at the same hotel that we shot Winter Soldier at," Mackie […]

todayAugust 3, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%