AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Judge finds defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick not competent to stand trial for sexual assault

todayAugust 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images

(DEDHAM, Mass.) — A Massachusetts judge ruled that defrocked Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is not competent to stand trial in a sex abuse case.

He was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy in Massachusetts decades ago.

Dedham District Court Judge Paul McCallum dismissed the case against McCarrick in a Wednesday hearing.

Dr. Kerry Nelligan, a forensic psychologist, testified that McCarrick has dementia and suffers significant cognitive deficits.

Nelligan said McCarrick had an “inability to learn and retain information.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

sentencing-postponed-for-former-proud-boys-leader-convicted-for-role-in-jan.-6-attack
insert_link

National News

Sentencing postponed for former Proud Boys leader convicted for role in Jan. 6 attack

(WASHINGTON) -- The sentencings of former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio and a top associate set for Wednesday have been postponed. The pair was set to be sentenced following their convictions last May on charges of seditious conspiracy and several other felonies stemming from their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. The sentencing hearings for Tarrio and his associate Ethan Nordean were postponed Wednesday morning […]

todayAugust 30, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%