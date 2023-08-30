Judge finds defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick not competent to stand trial for sexual assault

National News

(WASHINGTON) -- The sentencings of former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio and a top associate set for Wednesday have been postponed. The pair was set to be sentenced following their convictions last May on charges of seditious conspiracy and several other felonies stemming from their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. The sentencing hearings for Tarrio and his associate Ethan Nordean were postponed Wednesday morning […]