Buck Country Music News

Justin Moore shares kids’ back-to-school photos

todayAugust 16, 2023

Background
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The first day of school for Justin Moore‘s children started with one activity: posing for a photo for their daddy.

Justin posted the snapshots on Instagram with the caption, “Today was the kids’ first day of school! 8th, 6th, 4th, and 1st grade.”

In the first photo, Justin’s daughters EllaKennedyKlein and son South stand together in a line for their first-day-of-school sibling snapshot. The second photo spotlights South as he strikes a strong pose and smiles in his blue Nike T-shirt and shorts. 

This fall, Justin will continue his headlining You, Me, & Whiskey Tour with Priscilla Block and Jon Langston opening on select dates.

For Justin’s full tour schedule, visit his website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

