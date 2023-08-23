AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Justin Timberlake readies new music as he downsizes in Tennessee

todayAugust 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Looks like Justin Timberlake doesn’t want to be a Man of the Woods anymore: He’s put his 127-acre property in Franklin, Tennessee, on the market for $10 million.

According to Realtor.com, Justin bought the property, located 22 miles south of Nashville, for $4 million in 2015, so he stands to make a huge profit. The property features wooded trails, stone walls, pastures, a creek and mountains, making it perfect for horseback riding, hiking, fishing and hunting.

Justin, who was born in Memphis, about a three-hour drive from the property, also has a stake in a bar and restaurant in Nashville called the Twelve Thirty Club.

According to Architectural Digest, this is the latest instance of Justin and his wife, Jessica Biel, downsizing. They sold their home in the Hollywood Hills in 2021 and their penthouse in New York’s Tribeca in 2022 for $21 million.

In more exciting Justin news, he and his old pal Timbaland have gotten together with Nelly Furtado for a new song that’s being released on September 1.  Nelly’s 2006 album with Timbaland, Loose, produced the hits “Promiscuous,” “Maneater” and “Say It Right.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

backstreet-boys-gather-to-celebrate-howie-dorough’s-milestone-birthday:-“so-this-is-50”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Backstreet Boys gather to celebrate Howie Dorough’s milestone birthday: “So this is 50”

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images Last week, Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell told ABC Audio that the whole group was going to gather in California the weekend of August 19 to celebrate Howie Dorough's 50th birthday, which actually falls on August 22. Now, you can check out photos of the Boys celebrating the occasion. Howie posted a carousel of pics on Instagram, including one that shows all the group members and their wives together dressed in white, followed […]

todayAugust 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%