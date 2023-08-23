Justin Timberlake readies new music as he downsizes in Tennessee

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Looks like Justin Timberlake doesn’t want to be a Man of the Woods anymore: He’s put his 127-acre property in Franklin, Tennessee, on the market for $10 million.

According to Realtor.com, Justin bought the property, located 22 miles south of Nashville, for $4 million in 2015, so he stands to make a huge profit. The property features wooded trails, stone walls, pastures, a creek and mountains, making it perfect for horseback riding, hiking, fishing and hunting.

Justin, who was born in Memphis, about a three-hour drive from the property, also has a stake in a bar and restaurant in Nashville called the Twelve Thirty Club.

According to Architectural Digest, this is the latest instance of Justin and his wife, Jessica Biel, downsizing. They sold their home in the Hollywood Hills in 2021 and their penthouse in New York’s Tribeca in 2022 for $21 million.

In more exciting Justin news, he and his old pal Timbaland have gotten together with Nelly Furtado for a new song that’s being released on September 1. Nelly’s 2006 album with Timbaland, Loose, produced the hits “Promiscuous,” “Maneater” and “Say It Right.”