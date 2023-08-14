Kalvin Lewis Announced as Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach

Devin Hooper Announced as Baseball Assistant Coach
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Athletics department has officially announced the hiring of Devin Hooper as an Assistant Coach of Schreiner University Baseball. As a former player, now coach, Hooper returns to Schreiner University after spending the previous five years as a star player on the Schreiner University Baseball team. Most recently, Hooper was named a 2023 All-SCAC Honorable Mention and SCAC Hitter of the Week. Throughout his playing career for […]