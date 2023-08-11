AD
Mike FM Music News

Katharine McPhee rushes home from tour due to “horrible family tragedy”

todayAugust 11, 2023

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gateway for Cancer Research

Katharine McPhee has been forced to bail out of the last two dates of her and husband David Foster‘s tour of Asia — scheduled for Jakarta, Indonesia — and rush back home due to an emergency.

Friday on Instagram, Kat wrote, “Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us need to get back home to our family.”

The duo were set to do two shows: one on August 11 and one on August 12. The August 12 show is set to feature Foster, Michael Bolton, Peabo Bryson and Loren Allred.

Foster and McPhee, who’ve been married since 2019, have a 2-year-old son, Rennie. Foster also has five adult daughters from previous relationships.

Among the people commenting on the post was one of Foster’s ex-wives, Linda Thompson, who wrote, “Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK.” Thompson and Foster, along with Thompson’s two sons, Brody and Brandon Jenner, appeared in the 2005 reality show The Princes of Malibu.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

