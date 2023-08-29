AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Katy Perry’s guide to Las Vegas includes anything that’s “slightly weird”

todayAugust 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Christine Hahn/Resorts World Las Vegas/Concerts West/AEG Presents

Katy Perry‘s PLAY residency at Resorts World Las Vegas will come to an end in November. But after spending more than two years playing Sin City, she’s got a list of favorite spots she likes to visit on her days off, which she’s now shared with Thrillist.

“When not performing, I love going out. I’m not the type of artist who stays in my hotel room and orders room service. I love to explore,” Katy tells Thrillist. “I just took my daughter Daisy to the Immersive Disney Experience inside the Shops at Crystals. It was so fun … I just love the playfulness of these interactive moments.”

“That was really cute and Daisy loved running around with the smells, visuals, and sing-alongs,” she adds. 

“Anything that’s weird, even slightly weird, I love. I take Daisy to Circus Circus all the time,” Katy adds. “We love doing that on a Saturday … you just go in for two hours and it’s everything all in one place. That’s Las Vegas.” 

And speaking of weirdness, Katy says, “I love Omega Mart by Meow Wolf at AREA15 too. It’s like this weird grocery store with what you think are prop food items, but you can actually buy them. It’s my sense of humor, which is a little off color. I just love the effort that’s been put into every little detail.

But when Katy just wants to eat, the restaurants she recommends are Carversteak at Resorts World, Carbone at Aria and é by Jose Andrés at the Cosmopolitan.

Finally, Katy recommends Pastry Palace for all your birthday cake needs. She says they’ve whipped up cakes for her that look like an Optimus Prime Transformer, a plate of spaghetti and a hand wearing a wrist guard.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-neal-mccoy’s-“used-car”-+-the-opry’s-98th-birthday
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Neal McCoy’s “Used Car” + the Opry’s 98th birthday

Neal McCoy has released a rootsy new song, "Used Car." The '90s country hitmaker penned the nostalgic tune with Bobby Tomberlin and Mark Narmore.  The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate its 98th birthday with four nights of shows celebrating Women of Country Music from Wednesday, October 4, to Saturday, October 7. Artists slated to perform include Lainey Wilson, Lauren Alaina and Crystal Gayle. The festivities will conclude with Sara Evans' Opry member induction on October 7 across two evening shows. Visit opry.com for all the details.LANCO has announced Meghan […]

todayAugust 29, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%