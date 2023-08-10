AD
Buck Country Music News

Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Lady A + more to perform on ‘ACM Honors’

todayAugust 10, 2023

The first round of performers for this year’s Academy of Country Music Honors has been revealed.

Taking the stage are host Carly PearceKeith UrbanLady AJordan DavisBailey ZimmermanChris JansonTrisha YearwoodBRELANDBrandy ClarkThe War And TreatyAnne Wilson and Emily Shackelton, among others. The full lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

This year’s ACM special honorees include Tim McGraw (ACM Icon Award), Chris Stapleton (ACM Triple Crown Award), Kane Brown (ACM International Award), HARDY (ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year), BRELAND (ACM Lift Every Voice Award) and more.

“The exceptional honorees and performers at the Academy of Country Music Honors show will provide an extraordinary night of non-stop entertainment for music fans all across the country and an undeniable highlight for our Country Music community this fall,” shares Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside

If you’re going to be in Nashville on August 23, you can attend the event by purchasing tickets at ryman.com.

The 16th Annual ACM Honors airs September 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

