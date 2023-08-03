AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Keith Urban, Kix Brooks + more to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

todayAugust 3, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Keith UrbanKix BrooksDavid Lee MurphyCasey Beathard and Rafe Van Hoy have been announced as the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 inductees.

Keith will be inducted into the contemporary songwriter/artist category, Kix in the veteran songwriter/artist category, and David and Casey in the contemporary songwriter category, while Rafe will join as the veteran songwriter.

“Gathering for this occasion – to recognize and welcome the members of our incoming class – is always one of the highlights of our year,” says Rich Hallworth, chair of the organization’s board of directors. “To this stellar group of songwriters, we say thank you for your songs and for your artistry.”

“You are exceptional talents, and we are proud to honor you this fall, when you officially join your legendary peers in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame,” he adds.

The formal induction ceremony will take place during the 53rd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala on Wednesday, October 11, at the Music City Center.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Here’s how Pat Benatar ended up opening for Pink this summer

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Pop superstar Pink recently played two shows at Boston's Fenway Park, breaking the venue's attendance record on both nights. Opening those two record-breaking shows? Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, who are on the bill for the remainder of Pink's shows in August and her October date at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. How did the unexpected pairing come about? It all started at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in LA in November of 2022, Benatar […]

todayAugust 3, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Kip Winger says he now gets paid for being the butt of the joke on ‘Beavis & Butt-Head’

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc In March, Kip Winger revealed on the Appetite for Distortion podcast that Metallica's James Hetfield apologized to him for that scene in their "Nothing Else Matters" video where Lars Ulrich throws a dart at his photo. Now, Winger's come to an understanding with the creator of the Winger-bashing content on Beavis & Butt-Head. During the original MTV run of Beavis & […]

todayAugust 3, 2023

AD
0%