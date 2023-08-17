AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Kellie Pickler breaks silence after husband Kyle Jacobs’ death, shares memorial plans

todayAugust 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Kellie Pickler has broken her silence following her husband Kyle Jacobs‘ suicide on February 17.

In an exclusive statement to People, Kellie shared, “One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.’ I have chosen to heed his advice.”

The 37-year-old then thanked everyone for their support and prayers through what she says has been “the darkest time in my life.”

“Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life,” says the American Idol alum. “As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”

Plans for Kyle’s memorial service were also briefly detailed.

“I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted,” notes Kellie.

According to an autopsy report obtained by People, Kyle died by suicide. The toxicology results revealed that the acclaimed songwriter and producer had no drugs in his system at the time of death. A history of “pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use,” however, was found in the report.

This is Kellie’s first statement since Kyle’s passing. 

Kellie was most recently a weekday afternoon host on SiriusXM’s The Highway. Prior to that, she co-hosted the syndicated daytime talk show Pickler & Ben from 2017 to 2019. Kellie’s latest studio album is 2013’s The Woman I Am.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1- 800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Music executive Jerry Moss dies; The Police & Peter Frampton pay tribute

Rick Diamond/WireImage for The Recording Academy Artists such as Sting, Andy Summers and Peter Frampton are paying tribute to legendary music executive Jerry Moss, who died Wednesday, August 16, at the age of 88. Moss' wife, Tina, told the Associated Press he passed away of natural causes at his home in Bel Air, California. Moss cofounded A&M Records with Herb Alpert, the label responsible for releasing such classic albums as Frampton's Frampton Comes Alive!, The Police’s Synchronicity, Carole King’s Tapestry and more. He and Alpert were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. On Instagram, Sting called […]

todayAugust 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%