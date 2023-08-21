AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Kerr County Election Town Hall Meeting scheduled for Tuesday

todayAugust 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Kerr County officials want to remind citizens that the Election Town Hall Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 22, from 1-5 p.m., at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX-27 in Kerrville. Included in the meeting’s presentation includes a demonstration of the Texas Election Code Chapter 65 hand count method.

Numerous speakers will be present including, TX Senator Bob Hall, Dr. Walter Daugherity, a nationally recognized computer expert, and Mark Cook, a cyber security and forensics expert. All speakers are known for having knowledge regarding the election ecosystem.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Previous post

insert_link

Local News

Kerr County hires new Assistant Veterans Service Officer

The Kerr County Veterans Service Office has announced that Chase Allsup, a United States Marine Corps veteran, has been hired as its new assistant veterans service officer. Allsup was chosen after rounds of interviews by the Kerr County Veterans Service Advisory Board, and then was officially hired August 14 after garnering unanimous approval from the Kerr County Commissioners' Court, and will be responsible for incoming veterans of the U.S. Armed […]

todayAugust 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%