Kerr County Election Town Hall Meeting scheduled for Tuesday

Kerr County hires new Assistant Veterans Service Officer
The Kerr County Veterans Service Office has announced that Chase Allsup, a United States Marine Corps veteran, has been hired as its new assistant veterans service officer. Allsup was chosen after rounds of interviews by the Kerr County Veterans Service Advisory Board, and then was officially hired August 14 after garnering unanimous approval from the Kerr County Commissioners' Court, and will be responsible for incoming veterans of the U.S. Armed […]