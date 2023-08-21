Kerr County Election Town Hall Meeting scheduled for Tuesday

AD

Kerr County officials want to remind citizens that the Election Town Hall Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 22, from 1-5 p.m., at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX-27 in Kerrville. Included in the meeting’s presentation includes a demonstration of the Texas Election Code Chapter 65 hand count method.

Numerous speakers will be present including, TX Senator Bob Hall, Dr. Walter Daugherity, a nationally recognized computer expert, and Mark Cook, a cyber security and forensics expert. All speakers are known for having knowledge regarding the election ecosystem.

