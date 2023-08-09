Kerr County Environmental Health temporarily closed next week

AD

Kerr County Environmental Health has announced that it will close temporarily from August 14-18 as its offices are relocated from the courthouse annex basement to a new location. County officials confirm that the new location will be Suite 100 of the county-owned building at 550 Earl Garret Street ,in Kerrville, starting on Monday, August 21.

The Kerr County Environmental Health On-Site Sewage Facilities department is responsible for ensuring that all on-site sewage facilities (OSSF) systems are installed in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. According to the department’s director, Ashli Badders, the office is also responsible for enforcing all state laws in the illegal installation of OSSF systems, ensures all OSSF complaints are investigated, and reviews new subdivision plats and existing plats for compliance with state laws.

For more information about the office’s scope of responsibilities, as well as related downloadable forms, visit www.kerrcountytx.gov.

AD