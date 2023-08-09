AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Kerr County Environmental Health temporarily closed next week

todayAugust 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Kerr County Environmental Health has announced that it will close temporarily from August 14-18 as its offices are relocated from the courthouse annex basement to a new location. County officials confirm that the new location will be Suite 100 of the county-owned building at 550 Earl Garret Street ,in Kerrville, starting on Monday, August 21.

The Kerr County Environmental Health On-Site Sewage Facilities department is responsible for ensuring that all on-site sewage facilities (OSSF) systems are installed in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. According to the department’s director, Ashli Badders, the office is also responsible for enforcing all state laws in the illegal installation of OSSF systems, ensures all OSSF complaints are investigated, and reviews new subdivision plats and existing plats for compliance with state laws.

For more information about the office’s scope of responsibilities, as well as related downloadable forms, visit www.kerrcountytx.gov.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Previous post

priscilla-block-on-her-first-#1:-“dreams-really-do-come-true”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Priscilla Block on her first #1: “Dreams really do come true”

Catherine Powell/Getty Images Priscilla Block recently notched her first #1 single on country radio with her Justin Moore-assisted duet, "You, Me, And Whiskey." "It’s taken me a couple days to process this… but I’m starting to realize that dreams really do come true," Priscilla writes on Instagram. "I have my first number one at country radio." "@justincolemoore thank you for trusting me with this song. I have learned so much from you throughout this," she […]

todayAugust 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%