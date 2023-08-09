Kerr County Environmental Health temporarily closed next week

Priscilla Block on her first #1: “Dreams really do come true”
Catherine Powell/Getty Images Priscilla Block recently notched her first #1 single on country radio with her Justin Moore-assisted duet, "You, Me, And Whiskey." "It’s taken me a couple days to process this… but I’m starting to realize that dreams really do come true," Priscilla writes on Instagram. "I have my first number one at country radio." "@justincolemoore thank you for trusting me with this song. I have learned so much from you throughout this," she […]