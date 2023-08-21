Kerr County hires new Assistant Veterans Service Officer

AD

The Kerr County Veterans Service Office has announced that Chase Allsup, a United States Marine Corps veteran, has been hired as its new assistant veterans service officer. Allsup was chosen after rounds of interviews by the Kerr County Veterans Service Advisory Board, and then was officially hired August 14 after garnering unanimous approval from the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court, and will be responsible for incoming veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, their family members and survivors of the legal benefits available to them under federal law.

While Allsup is training and receiving his proper accreditation, clients will continue to be assisted by appointment only Mondays through Thursdays, and the office remains closed on Fridays. The office provides free counseling and advice about various programs and eligibility requirements, assists in completing forms and other correspondence necessary to file a claim/and or appeal and assists in resolving problems and getting answers to questions about laws and regulations that governs veterans’ benefits.

Anyone needing to contact the Kerr County Veterans Service Office should call (830) 792-2203.

AD