Local News

Kerr Regional History Center to host League of Women Voters presentation Saturday

todayAugust 9, 2023

The Kerr Regional History Center will be hosting The League of Women Voters – Hill Country Texas on Saturday, August 12, at 2 p.m., for an information session led by Heather Farmer. The Presentation is a part of the touring exhibit, “Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas,” an exhibition curated by the Woman’s Collection of Texas Woman’s University Library and produced by Humanities Texas.

Saturday’s presentation will center around the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, which granted women the right to vote as U.S. citizens. Texas became the first state in the South to ratify the amendment, and the exhibit will showcase historical photographs, newspaper clippings, cartoons, cards, and texts that depict the arduous journey. Additionally, a documentary related to the suffrage movement will be continuously shown during the exhibit.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League of Women Voters – Hill Country encompasses six counties in central Texas – Kerr, Bandera, Blanco, Gillespie, Llano and Kendall counties.

The Kerr Regional History Center is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. For more information, call (830) 258-1274, or visit www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

