Kerrville moving to Stage 4 Water Conservation measures

The City of Kerrville has announced that pursuant to action taken by the Board of Directors for the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District, the City of Kerrville will move from Stage 2 to Stage 4 water conservation measures effective 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, August 24. According to a press release, the Headwater’s action has caused the interim city manager to declare that a water supply emergency exists, such that the city should move to Stage 4.

The watering schedule for Stage 4 allows for landscape watering with a hand-held hose every day from 6-9 a.m. and 7-11 p.m. for all addresses. Watering with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems is prohibited at all times in Stage 4.

More information on Stage 4 Conservation Measures can be found on the city’s website under the following link: https://library.municode.com/tx/kerrville/codes/code_of_ordinances. For more information, call (830) 258-1153, or visit www.kerrvilletx.gov.

