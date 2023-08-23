AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Kerrville moving to Stage 4 Water Conservation measures

todayAugust 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The City of Kerrville has announced that pursuant to action taken by the Board of Directors for the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District, the City of Kerrville will move from Stage 2 to Stage 4 water conservation measures effective 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, August 24. According to a press release, the Headwater’s action has caused the interim city manager to declare that a water supply emergency exists, such that the city should move to Stage 4.

The watering schedule for Stage 4 allows for landscape watering with a hand-held hose every day from 6-9 a.m. and 7-11 p.m. for all addresses. Watering with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems is prohibited at all times in Stage 4.

More information on Stage 4 Conservation Measures can be found on the city’s website under the following link: https://library.municode.com/tx/kerrville/codes/code_of_ordinances. For more information, call (830) 258-1153, or visit www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Alice Cooper worried trans movement is “a fad,” laughs at “the whole woke thing”

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns Alice Cooper is the latest rocker to share his thoughts on young people who question their gender at an early age.  During an interview with Stereogum, Cooper was asked about Dee Snider and Paul Stanley’s recent comments about gender-affirming care for kids, in which they suggested it was a “fad.” And he seems to agree. “I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because […]

todayAugust 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%