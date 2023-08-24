AD
Entertainment News

Kim Cattrall makes cameo on 'And Just Like That…' season 2 finale

August 24, 2023

Courtesy Max

Sex and the City fans were treated to Kim Cattrall‘s long-awaited cameo in the And Just Like That… season 2 finale.

The episode, which dropped August 24 on Max, starts off with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) preparing for a goodbye dinner for her legendary Upper East Side apartment — hilariously dubbed “The Last Supper” — when she receives a call from Cattrall’s Samantha.

Samantha is calling to tell Carrie that her flight from London to New York City has been delayed, meaning she won’t be able to make it in time for the party — a surprise to Carrie, who didn’t know her old friend was planning to come at all.

Turns out Cynthia Nixon‘s Miranda and Kristin Davis‘ Charlotte had told her about it.

“I was gonna surprise you,” Samantha says, to which Carrie says she is “very surprised.”

The reason for the flight’s delay? “The fog finally lifted, but the crew? Maxed out,” a “f****** furious” Samantha explains.

When Carrie suggests the two could just hang out the next day, Samantha informs her she was only flying in for the party and was headed out first thing the next morning.

“Wait a minute, you were flying all the way to New York for an overnight?” Carrie asks.

“Well, it is your apartment, and I have to pay my respects,” Samantha retorts, asking Carrie to put her on speaker so she can address the fabled digs directly. “Thank you for everything, you f****** fabulous, fabulous flat.”

Carrie then pokes fun at Samantha for having a British accent, to which Samantha says “ta and cheerio, and have a great night.”

And just like that … the cameo was over.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

