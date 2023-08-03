AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Kip Winger says he now gets paid for being the butt of the joke on ‘Beavis & Butt-Head’

todayAugust 3, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

In March, Kip Winger revealed on the Appetite for Distortion podcast that Metallica‘s James Hetfield apologized to him for that scene in their “Nothing Else Matters” video where Lars Ulrich throws a dart at his photo. Now, Winger’s come to an understanding with the creator of the Winger-bashing content on Beavis & Butt-Head.

During the original MTV run of Beavis & Butthead, the boys’ nemesis Stewart Stevenson always wore a “Winger” T-shirt, which Winger says was harder to laugh off than the Metallica thing. “Apparently they tried a few different names on the Stewart T-shirt, and mine was the one that stuck,” Winger tells Yahoo!. He adds that he became “the guy that was singled out from the whole industry, really, because my name was on Beavis & Butt-Head.

When MTV revived Beavis & Butt-Head in 2011, Winger says, “They wanted permission [to use the Winger name/logo on Stewart’s shirt] this time, which was very ironic, because they didnask my permission the first time — which was somewhat of an admission of guilt, really!”

Winger says he’s not a “vindictive person,” but he private-messaged Judge on Facebook and asked him to chat. 

“He was nice enough to email me and we just discussed it,” Winger tells Yahoo!. “It wasn’t anything other than me trying to take the high ground, like, ‘Hey, I’m not gonna hate on you for life for this.’ And I did give them permission — and they paid me! I thought, ‘Well, f*** it. It would be weird not to be on there now, after all this time.’”

While Winger, 62, still plays with his band, he’s now a Grammy-nominated classical composer as well.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Keith Urban, Kix Brooks + more to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

ABC/Connie Chornuk Keith Urban, Kix Brooks, David Lee Murphy, Casey Beathard and Rafe Van Hoy have been announced as the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 inductees. Keith will be inducted into the contemporary songwriter/artist category, Kix in the veteran songwriter/artist category, and David and Casey in the contemporary songwriter category, while Rafe will join as the veteran songwriter. "Gathering for this occasion – to recognize and welcome the members of our incoming class – is always one of the highlights of our year," says Rich Hallworth, chair of the organization’s […]

todayAugust 3, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Here’s how Pat Benatar ended up opening for Pink this summer

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Pop superstar Pink recently played two shows at Boston's Fenway Park, breaking the venue's attendance record on both nights. Opening those two record-breaking shows? Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, who are on the bill for the remainder of Pink's shows in August and her October date at SoFi Stadium […]

todayAugust 3, 2023

AD
0%