AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Lady Gaga wondered if she was “a really bad actor” ahead of ‘A Star Is Born’ Venice premiere

todayAugust 31, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Franco Origlia/Getty Images

This year’s Venice Film Festival kicked off August 30, but most Lady Gaga fans remember the entrance she made there 2018: She arrived by boat in full old Hollywood-style glam, wearing platinum blonde pin curls and a black cocktail dress.  But inside, she was full of self doubt, remembers the festival’s director.

Alberto Barbera tells the Hollywood Reporter that one of the greatest moments of his 15-year career as Venice Film Festival director came that year, after Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper did the red carpet at the premiere of A Star Is Born in the rain. He says Gaga came into his office to dry off and re-do her makeup before she went into the theater.

“It had never happened before that the actors went into the auditorium. She, used to performing in front of thousands of people, hesitated and was afraid,” Barbera recalls. In fact, he claims Gaga actually said to him, “It’s my first film. Maybe I’m a really bad actor?’”

But it turns out she had nothing to worry about.

“You should have heard the roar in the theater … it was incredible,” Barbera recalls, adding, “I put my arm around her shoulders. She spoke a few words of Italian. I gave her courage. Me. To Lady Gaga.”

Barbera tells a similar story to the U.K. paper The Guardian.

“She was shaking,” he says of Gaga, adding, “I put my arm around her shoulders and took her into the theater. At the end of the film, she was crying.”

Gaga went on to be Oscar-nominated for A Star Is Born, and win the Best Original Song Oscar for “Shallow,” the song she co-wrote for the soundtrack.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

baby-#3’s-on-the-way-for-gabby-barrett
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Baby #3’s on the way for Gabby Barrett

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Gabby Barrett and her husband Cade Foehner are expecting their third child. The surprise announcement arrived Wednesday, August 30, via Gabby's Instagram. "SWIPE for a surprise," the "I Hope" hitmaker captioned an Instagram carousel along with the hashtag #livingthedream.  In the first photo, Gabby and Cade are featured sitting on the stage as Cade kisses his wife on her cheek. The second photo then shows a speaker displaying two hearts and the words "Baby #3" on it. The last […]

todayAugust 31, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%