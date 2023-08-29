AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

LaKeith Stanfield & Clark Backo give a peek into their Apple TV+ show ‘The Changeling’

todayAugust 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Apple TV+

On Tuesday, August 29, Apple TV+ debuted a special peek into its forthcoming series The Changeling, which features star and executive producer LaKeith Stanfield and co-star Clark Backo [BOCK-oh].

“It’s like a fantasy, horror, folklore,” Backo says of the series, adding, “In general, it’s a journey of two lovers doing everything they need to get their baby, and the gravity of that.”

Based on the acclaimed bestselling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, Apple TV+ describes the project as “a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.”

In the piece, LaKeith plays a rare book dealer whose life is turned upside down after his wife, Emma, played by Backo, commits an act of violence and then disappears.

Stanfield says in the special peek, “Just watch it. Just turn it on and watch it. Let it speak to you, and you come up with your own conclusions.”

He adds with a laugh, “Y’all smart out there. You don’t need us!”

The Changeling will make its global debut with three episodes on Friday, September 8, on Apple TV+, followed by one episode weekly through October 13.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-cranberries-announce-‘to-the-faithful-departed’-﻿reissue
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

The Cranberries announce ‘To the Faithful Departed’ ﻿reissue

Island/UMe The Cranberries have announced a reissue of the band's 1996 album, To the Faithful Departed. The expanded set is due out October 13 and includes remastered audio of the original record, plus bonus demos, early and alternate mixes, outtakes and live recordings. To the Faithful Departed followed the one-two punch of The Cranberries' 1993 debut, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?, and their 1994 sophomore effort, No […]

todayAugust 29, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%