AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Las Vegas governor wants AC/DC for Super Bowl halftime show

todayAugust 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images

With the Super Bowl happening at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next year, some fans may be expecting added glitz to the halftime show. But if Nevada’s governor had his way, there’d be more pyro than sparkle. 

The NFL and Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee press conference was held August 23, and according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gov. Joe Lombardo had one band in mind as the halftime show headliner.

AC/DC!” he declared. “I was going to yell it out … But yeah, I’m serious. Bring ‘em back.”

So far there’s been no definitive news about which artist will headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime, but AC/DC hasn’t been mentioned in the speculation. The last time a rock act headlined the halftime show was in 2010, when The Who performed. 

Super Bowl LVIII will take place February 11, and the halftime performer is expected to be announced this fall.

As for AC/DC, if Lombardo really wants to see them all he has to do is head to California in October. They are due to headline PowerTrip in Indio, California, with Brian Johnson returning to his frontman duties after sitting out of their last tour due to hearing issues.

PowerTrip will be held October 6-8, with the lineup also featuring Guns N’ RosesMetallica, ToolIron Maiden and Judas Priest.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

maui-county-files-lawsuit-against-maui-electric-company,-hawaiian-electric-company-following-wildfires
insert_link

National News

Maui County files lawsuit against Maui Electric Company, Hawaiian Electric Company following wildfires

(LAHAINA, Hawaii) -- Maui County says it has filed a lawsuit against local electric companies over damage caused by the devastating Maui wildfires, including ones in Lahaina and Kula. The lawsuit alleges that Maui Electric Company, Limited, Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc., Hawaiʻi Electric Light Company, Inc., and Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. acted negligently by failing to power down their electrical equipment despite a National Weather Service red flag warning on […]

todayAugust 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%