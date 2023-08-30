AD
Mike FM Music News

Lauren Daigle’s upcoming tour will include “sensory rooms” in select cities

todayAugust 30, 2023

When Lauren Daigle performed in Nashville in 2021, she teamed up with a company called KultureCity to create a special “sensory room,” where people in need of a quieter or more secure environment could watch the concert. Now she’s offering these “sensory rooms” at 17 stops on her upcoming The Kaleidoscope Tour.

The rooms, again created by KultureCity, are designed by medical professionals and will be outfitted with bean bags, visual light panels, interactive lights, bubble walls and “tactile artwork” created by an autistic artist. Each room is designed to provide a safe, calming environment for attendees who feel overwhelmed or overstimulated.

“The amazing thing about playing live is that feeling I get when I’m looking out from the stage seeing people connect to the music – and to each other,” Lauren says of the project. “These sensory rooms we’re creating with KultureCity are all about giving everyone that experience. For me, that’s what touring is all about.”

A KultureCity executive adds, “We’re honored to partner with Lauren to provide a truly inclusive experience for all fans and guests.”

The Kaleidoscope Tour, which comes in support of Lauren’s new self-titled album, starts September 6 in Memphis, Tennessee. That stop will include a sensory room; here’s a list of the other shows that will feature them:

9/6 – Memphis, Tennessee; FedExForum

9/7 – Bossier City, Louisiana; Brookshire Grocery Arena

9/8 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Raising Cane’s River Center

9/15 – Indianapolis, Indiana; Gainbridge Fieldhouse

9/28 – Wichita, Kansas; INTRUST Bank Arena

9/29 – Des Moines, Iowa; Wells Fargo Arena

9/30 – Minneapolis, Minnesota; Target Center

10/4 – Charleston, West Virginia; Charleston Coliseum

10/5 – Louisville, Kentucky; KFC Yum! Center

10/26 – Kansas City, Missouri; T-Mobile Center

10/27 – St. Louis, Missouri; Enterprise Center

11/10 – Los Angeles; Crypto.com Arena

11/14 – Sacramento, California; Golden 1 Center

11/16 – Portland, Oregon; Moda Center

12/1 – Fort Worth, Texas; Dickies Arena

12/2 – San Antonio, Texas; AT&T Center

12/7 – Greensboro, North Carolina; Greensboro Coliseum

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

