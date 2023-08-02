AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Leah Remini suing the Church of Scientology

todayAugust 2, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

On Wednesday, August 2, former King of Queens star Leah Remini filed a lawsuit in California Superior Court against those behind her former religion, the Church of Scientology.

According to an announcement, Remini is alleging “mob-style operations and attacks on her and other alleged victims and survivors of the Church of Scientology and their advocates.”

The lawsuit reportedly “seeks to require Scientology, and any entity it controls … to cease and desist its alleged practice of harassment, defamation, and other unlawful conduct against anyone who Scientology has labeled as an ‘enemy.'”

The actress and producer behind the Emmy-winning A&E docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath is seeking punitive and compensatory damages for what she claims was damage done to her career by speaking out about the church founded by novelist L. Ron Hubbard.

“For 17 years, Scientology and [leader] David Miscavige have subjected me to what I believe to be psychological torture, defamation, surveillance, harassment, and intimidation, significantly impacting my life and career,” Remini commented. “I believe I am not the first person targeted by Scientology and its operations, but I intend to be the last.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

george-romero’s-‘twilight-of-the-dead’-reportedly-coming-back-to-life
insert_link

Entertainment News

George Romero’s ‘Twilight of the Dead’ reportedly coming back to life

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage Horror legend George A. Romero may have died in 2017, but most appropriately, the father of the zombie movie genre's final project will breathe again. Deadline reports the project from the director of the 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead wrote Twilight of the Dead to cap his long and celebrated zombie series. However, he passed away at 77 before it was shot. Armed with a […]

todayAugust 2, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%