Rev Rock Report

Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven” voted greatest acoustic song of all time

todayAugust 1, 2023

Atlantic

Picking the greatest anything is certainly open for debate, and that is likely to be the case with the results of Total Guitar’s recent poll, which aimed to pick the greatest acoustic song of all time.

Topping the list is Led Zeppelin’s 1971 classic “Stairway to Haven,” which some may argue isn’t completely acoustic. Only the four-minute intro features an acoustic guitar, with the remaining half electric.

Coming in behind “Stairway to Heaven” is Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here,” followed by the Eagles’ “Hotel California,” neither of which are completely acoustic either.

The two songs rounding out the top five are more traditional acoustic numbers: Eric Clapton’s 1992 release “Tears In Heaven” at four, followed by The Beatles’ 1968 song “Blackbird.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

