AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

LIRR employee had unauthorized dual employment, MTA says

todayAugust 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Florian Roden / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A Long Island Rail Road machinist also worked as an airline customer service and cargo agent for decades, according to an investigation by the MTA inspector general.

The 20-year LIRR machinist claimed to be working both jobs simultaneously on more than 100 occasions over 31 months since 1996.

The unidentified worker is one of two MTA employees targeted in the investigation. The other, a Transit “track worker/chauffeur,” was also working as a freight truck driver and violated the agency’s rest rules.

“While stealing time is serious misconduct, the issue becomes even more egregious when workers holding safety-sensitive positions endanger their MTA colleagues and the public by not getting sufficient rest,” MTA Inspector General Daniel Cort said in a press release.

He went on, “Theft of time under any circumstance will not be tolerated at the MTA, The vast majority of the 70,000-person MTA workforce shows up every day to keep New Yorkers moving, and they don’t deserve to be grouped with these bad apples.”

The LIRR railroad worker resigned after being brought up on disciplinary charges. The railroad is now attempting to recoup money from the employee for time he did not work.

The other MTA employee was fired in June.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

what-to-know-about-virgin-galactic’s-first-mission-taking-paying-customers-to-space
insert_link

Business News

What to know about Virgin Galactic’s first mission taking paying customers to space

(NEW YORK) -- Virgin Galactic is launching its first mission carrying paying customers on Thursday just weeks after the company's first flight in June. Galactic 02 will launch from Spaceport America in New Mexico at 9:00 a.m. MST (11:00 a.m. EST), which will be livestreamed. The spaceflight company, founded by British businessman Richard Branson, will have six people on board, with three of them being regular civilians. The mission will […]

todayAugust 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%