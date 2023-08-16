AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Listen to the Sara Bareilles-penned ‘Only Murders’ track sung by Meryl Streep

todayAugust 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Hollywood Records

Sara Bareilles penned a new track for Only Murders in the Building, and it’s now streaming on all platforms.

The song, “Look for the Light,” was performed on Tuesday night’s episode by Meryl Streep and Ashley Park. Sara and La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote the song specifically for the Hulu series.

“It was so easy to say yes to this invitation,” Sara says in a statement. “I love the delicious unpredictability of collaboration, and this was as joyful and undeniable as they come. I am such a fan of the ‘Only Murders’ AND of Pasek & Paul, so the idea of writing together for the first time, especially to offer something to someone like Meryl Streep truly felt like a dream.”

She continues, “Meryl was gentle and focused, and I loved her musicality and her willingness to share her process. Ashley Park’s glorious counter melody was added later, and I got goosebumps the first time I heard it. It truly couldn’t have been a more seamless experience- how lucky am I to be a part of it!”

As for whether Only Murders star Selena Gomez will get a musical moment in the show, co-creator and showrunner John Hoffman previously told ABC Audio we’ll only see her character Mabel sing in a fantasy context — as she did at the end of episode two.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

hear-luke-combs’s-new-live-version-of-“fast-car”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Hear Luke Combs’s new live version of “Fast Car”

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville Luke Combs has released a live rendition of his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car." Complete with a brief introduction from Luke and crowd cheers, the track was recorded during Luke's sold-out show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis earlier this year. "Fast Car" is featured on Luke's latest album, Gettin' Old, which dropped in March. Most recently, the song was certified double-Platinum by the RIAA. Luke is currently on the international leg of […]

todayAugust 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%