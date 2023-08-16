Listen to the Sara Bareilles-penned ‘Only Murders’ track sung by Meryl Streep

Sara Bareilles penned a new track for Only Murders in the Building, and it’s now streaming on all platforms.

The song, “Look for the Light,” was performed on Tuesday night’s episode by Meryl Streep and Ashley Park. Sara and La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote the song specifically for the Hulu series.

“It was so easy to say yes to this invitation,” Sara says in a statement. “I love the delicious unpredictability of collaboration, and this was as joyful and undeniable as they come. I am such a fan of the ‘Only Murders’ AND of Pasek & Paul, so the idea of writing together for the first time, especially to offer something to someone like Meryl Streep truly felt like a dream.”

She continues, “Meryl was gentle and focused, and I loved her musicality and her willingness to share her process. Ashley Park’s glorious counter melody was added later, and I got goosebumps the first time I heard it. It truly couldn’t have been a more seamless experience- how lucky am I to be a part of it!”