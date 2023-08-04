AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Los Angeles mayor urges Hollywood strikes to get “resolved immediately”

todayAugust 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
John Lamparski/Getty Images

As the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes roll on, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass weighed in on Friday, August 4.

“Communication reopening between representatives of the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is an encouraging development, especially as this historic moment continues to have profoundly negative impacts on our economy and many of our community members,” she began.

Bass called it an “important inflection point for our city’s signature industry” that “has caused ripple effects throughout our economy as well as that of the state and the country … from the writers and actors on the picket line trying to make ends meet to keep a roof over their head and food on the table, to businesses who rely on the entertainment industry.”

In this day of streaming and artificial intelligence — among the main sticking points of the striking writers and actors — Bass added, “The economic conditions of the entertainment industry are changing — and we must react and evolve to this challenge.”

She called it “critical that this gets resolved immediately so that Los Angeles gets back on track,” adding, “I stand ready to personally engage with all the stakeholders in any way possible to help get this done.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

heavyweight-hollywood-lawyers-slams-nbc,-bravo-over-“grotesque-and-depraved-mistreatment”-of-reality-stars
insert_link

Entertainment News

Heavyweight Hollywood lawyers slams NBC, Bravo over “grotesque and depraved mistreatment” of reality stars

Getty Images The "reckoning" over TV networks' treatment of reality show stars that Real Housewives vet Bethenny Frankel warned about weeks ago "has arrived," according to A-list attorneys Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman. The pair, whose clients included Michael Jackson and Mariah Carey, sent a letter to NBC on behalf of their new clients, "current and former cast members and crew members on some of NBC's most lucrative reality shows." […]

todayAugust 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%