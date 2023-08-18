AD
Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs + Charlie Worsham join on new duet, “How I Learned To Pray”

todayAugust 18, 2023

Luke Combs has joined acclaimed singer/songwriter Charlie Worsham on a new duet version of Charlie’s 2013 song “How I Learned To Pray.”

The track opens with Luke going down memory lane as he recounts his younger days.

“When I was sixteen, that set of keys/ Was a pair of wings, daddy, pretty please/ Can I take her out tonight?/ I swear I won’t get her over fifty-five/ With ‘Back in Black’ racing through my veins/ Last thing I thought was if flippin’ this thing/ Don’t get me killed/ I’m pretty sure my old man will/ And seein’ his face when the wrecker hauled my freedom away/ That’s how I learned to pray,” Luke recalls in the opening verse before the Charlie joins him in the chorus.

“It wasn’t in a church with a chapter and a verse/ Some preacher made sure everybody heard/ Or just some words somebody taught me to say,” they reflect.

“How I Learned To Pray” will appear on Charlie’s forthcoming star-studded EP, Compadres. Arriving October 13, the five-song set will feature collabs with Luke, Dierks BentleyLainey WilsonKip Moore and Elle King.

“I’m so excited for the world to hear me sing ‘How I Learned To Pray’ alongside my buddy Luke Combs. The whole idea behind Compadres is to celebrate the friendships I’ve made through music over the past decade,”  shares Charlie.

Compadres is available for preorder now.

Here’s the track listing for Compadres:

“Creekwater Clear” featuring Elle King

“Handful of Dust” featuring Lainey Wilson

“How I Learned To Pray” featuring Luke Combs

“Kiss Like You Dance” featuring Kip Moore

“Things I Can’t Control” featuring Dierks Bentley

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

