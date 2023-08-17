AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Madonna’s birthday thought: “It’s great to be alive”

todayAugust 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Ricardo Gomes

Madonna celebrated her 65th birthday in Lisbon, according to The Portugal News, but she welcomed the milestone with a sobering thought.

Fan-captured video shows Madonna in a restaurant, surrounded by family and friends, ready to blow out a candle stuck in some kind of dessert. After joking about making a wish, she simply says, “It’s great to be alive” — which earns her a round of applause. After all, less than two months ago Madonna was in the ICU with a serious bacterial infection.

According to The Portugal News, Madonna is in Portugal — where she was living until a few years ago — with “30 friends from all over the world,” who arrived on a commercial flight. Apparently, the Queen of Pop gave up her private plane a few years ago due to environmental concerns. She’s going to stay in the country through the weekend, according to the publication.

After postponing the North American leg of her Celebration tour, Madonna will now launch the trek in the U.K. in October. The North American leg will begin December 13 in Brooklyn, New York.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-brett-eldredge-expands-‘bring-you-back’-+-dylan-marlowe’s-opry-debut-video
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Brett Eldredge expands ‘Bring You Back’ + Dylan Marlowe’s Opry debut video

In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of his debut album Bring You Back, Brett Eldredge has released an expanded version of it with two new songs: "Adios Old Friend" and a live version of "One Mississippi." The record is available on all digital music platforms now. Signed LPs and CDs can also be preordered at Brett's merch store. Country newcomer Dylan Marlowe's My Opry Debut video is now up on the Grand Ole Opry's YouTube page. The video features interviews with Dylan and […]

todayAugust 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%