    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Make your own Eric Church-inspired aviator sunglasses

todayAugust 22, 2023

Background
ABC/Connie Chornuk

In celebration of Eric Church‘s ongoing Country Heart, Restless Soul exhibit, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is giving fans a chance to make their own Eric-inspired signature aviator sunglasses.

Happening on Sunday, September 3, the two-hour family-friendly event will provide visitors with markers, stickers, sequins and more to decorate their own paper aviators.

Entry is included with every admission ticket purchased and is free to all museum members.

For more information, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

Written by: ABC News

