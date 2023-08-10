AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Man’s journey to find monuments to The Beatles is the subject of a new book

todayAugust 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Microcosm Publishing

A new book may just be the perfect gift for any Beatles fan who also loves to travel.

Beatles Blackouts: Trips Around the World in Search of Beatles Monuments is written by Jack Marriott, a Beatles fan who embarks on a two-year journey through 23 countries to find tributes and monuments to the legendary band all over the world. 

Described as “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas meets a drunken Eat, Pray, Love,” Marriott set off on his quest after dealing with some personal problems, including alcohol issues and a girlfriend who left him. The trip leads him to discoveries of Beatles monuments in Kazakhstan, Brazil, Mongolia, Peru, Japan and more. 

Beatles Blackouts: Trips Around the World in Search of Beatles Monuments is available to order now and will be in stores September 26.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

maui’s-cultural,-historic-landmarks-damaged-in-the-devastating-wildfires
insert_link

National News

Maui’s cultural, historic landmarks damaged in the devastating wildfires

(MAUI, Hawaii) -- Lahaina Restoration Foundation's executive director Theo Morrison talks about the cultural significance of the hist... Destructive wildfires are consuming the Hawaiian island of Maui, with dozens of deaths reported and hundreds of structures impacted. At least 36 people so far have died in connection with the blaze, local officials said Thursday. Many cultural landmarks cherished by the people of the island are also being threatened by the […]

todayAugust 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%