Mike FM Music News

Mariah Carey celebrating 30th anniversary of ‘Music Box’ with expanded edition

todayAugust 31, 2023

AD
Sony Legacy

Thirty years ago — August 31, 1993 — Mariah Carey released her third album, Music Box. Now she’s marking the milestone with a special expanded edition with new and unreleased tracks.

“It’s the anniversary of MUSIC BOX! A whopping whole 30 minutes since the album was first released,” Mariah jokes on Instagram. “I’ll never forget creating this record, fully immersing myself in the music that would change my life and connect me with YOU, the lambily, in a way that bonded us forever. I hope you enjoy celebrating this milestone with me!”

According to her Instagram post, a four-LP or three-CD version of Music Box will be out on September 8. Among the goodies it includes are bonus tracks like a version of “Dreamlover” live from Top of the Pops and an extended mix of “Anytime You Need a Friend.” 

Also included is a remastered audio version of Mariah’s 1993 concert at the Proctor’s Theatre in Schenectady, New York, which originally aired as an NBC special called Here Is Mariah Carey. 

In addition, there’s a mini-documentary giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the “Dreamlover” video, which has now been remastered in 4K.

Music Box is one of the bestselling albums of all time, with more than 28 million copies sold worldwide. It produced two number-one hits, “Dreamlover” and “Hero,” plus the #3 hit “Without You,” a cover of a 1970 song by the British band Bandfinger that singer/songwriter Harry Nilsson took to #1 in 1972.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Buck Country Music News

