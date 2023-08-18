Matthew Kutz Secures Gold in Germany

Over 100k ‘toddler towers’ recalled due to fall risks, head injuries
(NEW YORK) -- An Ohio-based company is voluntarily recalling over 100,000 of its products for young kids due to the potential for injuries, including head injuries. The Simplay3 Company has received over one dozen reports of its Toddler Tower product "tipping over while in use," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The company has also had 10 reports of injuries due to falls, including six head contusions, the […]