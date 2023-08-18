Matthew Kutz Secures Gold in Germany

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: Matthew Kutz, a junior on the Schreiner University Shotgun team, took home the gold medal after winning the Junior World Cup Men’s Trap title on June 8th in Suhl, Germany.

After finishing in 12th place the previous year in the same event, Kutz finished in 1st place this year with a score of 47.

Quote from the Goliad Advance-Guard online publication

“I went to Germany last year and it was my first overseas competition,” Kutz said. “Coming back this year, I felt like I knew the range, I knew what to do. I’m accustomed to the feeling of shooting overseas, so I just went in and didn’t think at all. It was just instinct.”

Kutz also helped Team USA secure a bronze medal in the team trap event at the Junior World Cup.

