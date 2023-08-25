Maui County releases names of 388 people unaccounted for after deadly wildfires

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, FILE

(MAUI, Hawaii) — Maui County has released a validated list of the names of 388 individuals who have been reported unaccounted for following the deadly Lahaina wildfire disaster that began on Aug. 8.

Officials say the names have been compiled by the FBI and are being provided publicly in an effort to identify those who can be accounted for.

“We’re releasing this list of names today because we know that it will help with the investigation,” said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier in a statement. “We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed. This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”

View the list here.

The names were deemed validated if the first name and the last name of the unaccounted for were provided, as well as a verified contact number for the person who reported the unaccounted individual.

The FBI urges those who recognize a name on the list and know the person to be safe, or have additional information that may help locate them, to contact the agency at (808) 566-4300 or HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov as soon as possible.

Those who believe an individual is still unaccounted for and is not included on the validated list of names should email unaccounted@mpd.ne to provide the Maui Police Department with the information on that person.

For immediate family members of individuals who are believed to be still unaccounted for, officials are asking them to visit the Family Assistance Center in the Monarchy Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency in Ka’anapali to provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process.

Individuals outside of Maui should contact the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov to coordinate the submission of a DNA sample.

As of late Thursday, officials say 1,732 individuals who had originally been reported as unaccounted for have since been found safe.