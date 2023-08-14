AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Maui wildfire survivor recounts harrowing experience hiding behind beach drywall

todayAugust 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(LAHAINA, Hawaii) — A longtime Lahaina resident said he’s “been through hell and back” after he and dozens of his neighbors raced through the deadly wildfires that struck the island, as they waited in the water near the shore for hours before they were rescued.

Denny Yuckert, who has lived in the town for 15 years, told ABC News people were dying right next to him as he endured smoke, toxins and flaming embers during the four-hour wait for first responders. Yuckert, who said he suffered slight burns to his neck, hands and arms, said he didn’t think he was going to make it either.

“I even made a video and said my goodbyes to my loved ones, to my family,” he told ABC News.

Yuckert said he and other drivers got stuck in a traffic jam while driving away from the fire last week. He said the situation got more intense as the flames kept getting closer and ravaged nearby homes.

Ultimately, he said he and other drivers got out of their vehicles and got over a drywall that separated the shore from the rest of the street. All around them, flames ripped through houses, trees and even the abandoned vehicles on the road.

“It was burning to the south. It was burning to the north, and it was coming downhill right at us,” Yuckert said.

Yuckert said it was hard to breathe because of the smoke and toxins in the air from the explosions.

For nearly five hours he and two dozen others waited behind the drywall, trying to breathe in whatever clean air they could find and using nearby blankets to shield themselves from the flames.

“Every time I breathed in, I almost choked to death because it was so bitter, just bites your throat,” he said.

Firefighters eventually reached the people hiding behind the drywall and led them to safety.

Yuckert said he was devastated at how fast the fire burned through the historic town, which he called his “happy place,” and was pessimistic about its future.

“I’ll never see Lahaina built back up in my lifetime. There’s just no possible way,” he said. It’s just devastating.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nestle-recalls-some-toll-house-chocolate-chip-cookie-dough-over-potential-presence-of-wood-fragments
insert_link

Business News

Nestle recalls some Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough over potential presence of wood fragments

FDA (NEW YORK) -- Nestlé USA issued a voluntary recall of a "limited quantity" of its Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough "break and bake" Bar product due to the "potential presence of wood fragments," the company said. The announcement, issued Thursday and also posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration site, indicated that "a small number of consumers" reached out to the food company about the issue, and […]

todayAugust 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%