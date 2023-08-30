AD
Entertainment News

Meet the 22 women competing for Gerry Turner’s heart on ‘The Golden Bachelor’

todayAugust 30, 2023

The 22 women who will compete for Gerry Turner‘s heart on the first season of The Golden Bachelor have finally been revealed.

Turner, a 71-year-old retired restaurateur from Indiana, will meet women from all walks of life, including a wedding officiant, a retired teacher and a fitness instructor.

In a video, set to Cher‘s “Believe,” some of the women introduce themselves. “People have a mental picture what a 73-year-old person is and what they would look like, which is not me,” says Christina, one of the singles.

Pickleball is a common hobby of the singletons of a certain age, believe it or not.

“I’m ready to find love now,” says Sandra, 70, who adds, “Well, hell, I’ve been ready to find love for a long time, people!”

Turner was announced as the first Golden Bachelor in July. He was previously married to his high school sweetheart, Toni, from 1974 until her death in 2017. The couple have two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and are grandparents to two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton.

The Golden Bachelor premieres September 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

