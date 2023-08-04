AD
National News

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.35 billion ahead of Friday night drawing

todayAugust 4, 2023

IronHeart/Getty Images

The next drawing for Mega Millions’ mega-billion jackpot is Friday night.

(NEW YORK) — The lottery game’s jackpot has grown over several months to an estimated $1.35 billion. That figure would be the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the fourth-largest in U.S. lotto history when also factoring in Powerball jackpots.

The estimated cash payout for the top prize is $659.5 million.

The jackpot has continued to climb since it was last won on April 18. Friday’s drawing marks the 31st in this current run.

“There’s always an air of excitement around the country when Mega Millions jackpots soar,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement. “The growing jackpot is a source of entertainment and winnings for players while generating important dollars for the good causes supported by each lottery. We are grateful for our players, appreciate our hardworking retailers, and remind everyone to play responsibly.”

Players must match all five numbers plus the Mega Ball number to claim the jackpot. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The previous four $1 billion Mega Million jackpots were won in 2018, 2021, 2022 and January 2023.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play. Friday’s drawing takes place at 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

