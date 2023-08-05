Mega Millions jackpot rises to record $1.55 billion for Tuesday’s drawing

AD

(NEW YORK) — The Mega Millions jackpot is expected to rise to $1.55 billion in the next drawing, the highest-ever pot for the lottery, topping its previous record of $1.537 Billion in October 2018.

No jackpot-winning ticket was purchased with Friday night’s numbers, 11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and a gold Mega Ball 20, the lottery said.

The cash option for Tuesday’s drawing is estimated to be $757.2 million.

The lottery game’s jackpot had grown ahead of Friday’s drawing to an estimated $1.35 billion. That figure would have been the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the fourth-largest in U.S. lotto history when also factoring in Powerball jackpots.

A drawing of $1.55 billion would place the Mega Millions jackpot behind only two other U.S. lottery drawings, a $1.586 billion Powerball in January 2016 and a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November 2022.

The jackpot has continued to climb since it was last won on April 18. Friday’s drawing marked the 31st in this current run.

“There’s always an air of excitement around the country when Mega Millions jackpots soar,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement. “The growing jackpot is a source of entertainment and winnings for players while generating important dollars for the good causes supported by each lottery. We are grateful for our players, appreciate our hardworking retailers, and remind everyone to play responsibly.”

Players must match all five numbers plus the Mega Ball number to claim the jackpot. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The previous four $1 billion Mega Million jackpots were won in 2018, 2021, 2022 and January 2023.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.