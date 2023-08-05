AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Mega Millions jackpot rises to record $1.55 billion for Tuesday’s drawing

todayAugust 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — The Mega Millions jackpot is expected to rise to $1.55 billion in the next drawing, the highest-ever pot for the lottery, topping its previous record of $1.537 Billion in October 2018.

No jackpot-winning ticket was purchased with Friday night’s numbers, 11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and a gold Mega Ball 20, the lottery said.

The cash option for Tuesday’s drawing is estimated to be $757.2 million.

The lottery game’s jackpot had grown ahead of Friday’s drawing to an estimated $1.35 billion. That figure would have been the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the fourth-largest in U.S. lotto history when also factoring in Powerball jackpots.

A drawing of $1.55 billion would place the Mega Millions jackpot behind only two other U.S. lottery drawings, a $1.586 billion Powerball in January 2016 and a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November 2022.

The jackpot has continued to climb since it was last won on April 18. Friday’s drawing marked the 31st in this current run.

“There’s always an air of excitement around the country when Mega Millions jackpots soar,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement. “The growing jackpot is a source of entertainment and winnings for players while generating important dollars for the good causes supported by each lottery. We are grateful for our players, appreciate our hardworking retailers, and remind everyone to play responsibly.”

Players must match all five numbers plus the Mega Ball number to claim the jackpot. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The previous four $1 billion Mega Million jackpots were won in 2018, 2021, 2022 and January 2023.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

teen-charged-with-murder-as-hate-crime-in-killing-of-nyc-dancer-o’shae-sibley
insert_link

National News

Teen charged with murder as hate crime in killing of NYC dancer O’Shae Sibley

(NEW YORK) -- A teenager has been charged with murder as a hate crime in connection with the fatal stabbing of New York City dancer O'Shae Sibley, police said. The unidentified suspect lives in and attends high school in Brooklyn, NYPD Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny said at a press briefing on Saturday announcing the suspect's apprehension. Police previously said that a 17-year-old male was wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing […]

todayAugust 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%