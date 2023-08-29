AD
Men’s Basketball Volunteers with Kerrville Food Bank

todayAugust 29, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX:  In a heartwarming display of community unity, the Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team recently extended a helping hand to families facing hardship in Kerrville.

Partnering with the First Presbyterian Church, the team helped distribute food to an unprecedented number of families in need this past Saturday. With the challenges posed by ongoing economic circumstances, the demand for assistance has surged, leaving more families than ever grappling with food insecurity. In response, the team was excited and grateful for the opportunity to make a tangible impact.

Athletes and coaches worked with Rev. Susan Montoya and other church members to organize, package, and distribute food supplies for over 225 families who queued up around the block at the First Presbyterian Church. The church holds a pop-up food distribution on the third Saturday of every month. By being a part of this ongoing effort, the team helped to demonstrate the power of sports as a vehicle for positive change and fostering connections to the larger community that extend well beyond the game. 

Written by: Schreiner University

