Mike FM Music News

Miley Cyrus’ new single drops August 25; updated ‘Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)’ airs August 24

todayAugust 17, 2023

Background
Michael Esposito/ABC

Miley Cyrus doesn’t just have a new single coming out — she’s got a new TV special, too. Well, sort of.

Miley’s officially confirmed that her new single, “Used to Be Young,” will arrive August 25. The day before that, ABC will air Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) at 10 p.m. ET.

A “reimagined” version of the special that originally streamed on Disney+, it now includes what’s described as a “uniquely intimate interview of Miley sharing untold stories from the first 30 years of her life for the first time ever.” It also features performances of songs from her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, including her hit “Flowers.” The special streams the next day on Hulu.

Regarding “Used to Be Young,” Miley wrote on Instagram, “This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME.” She included a video of herself walking slowly toward the camera and wearing a sparkly red bustier over a Mickey Mouse tee — a possible reference to her past incarnation as a Disney star.

In fact, August 25 is now shaping up to be the day of the former Disney stars, with both Miley and ex-Wizards of Waverly Place star Selena Gomez dropping new singles that Friday. Combine that with Jonas Brothers on tour, and it’s like it’s 2008 all over again.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

