Miley Cyrus says she’ll “cherish” walking mom Tish down the aisle “the rest of my life”

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

Miley Cyrus walked her mom, Tish Cyrus, down the aisle at her recent wedding to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, and Miley couldn’t be happier about their romance.

“To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me,” she tells Vogue. “Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It’s almost like it’s for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul. Since they met, they both started aging in reverse. Somehow, my mom has gotten even more beautiful.”

She added, “The day was as special and magical as they are. To stand beside my mom and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish the rest of my life.”

Miley, who helped Purcell plan the engagement last November, told Vogue that her involvement in that moment, as well as at the wedding, was like a role reversal for the two of them.

“My whole life my mom has been behind the scenes. She was always the one getting me ready for big days, starting with cheerleading competitions, then eventually on sets or backstage before a performance,” Miley said.

“She has never stopped celebrating me and has been so supportive of my decisions. I feel honored to be that person for her, now that I’m older.”