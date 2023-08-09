AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Miranda Lambert debuts new Gibson Bluebird guitar

todayAugust 9, 2023

ABC

Miranda Lambert has teamed up with Gibson Custom Shop to launch the brand new Gibson Miranda Lambert Bluebird signature guitar.

Priced at $4,649, the acoustic guitar was crafted in the Gibson Acoustic factory in Bozeman, Montana, and boasts a stunning gloss nitrocellulose lacquer finish.

“I have been playing Gibson acoustic guitars for so long now, so to be able to partner with such an iconic brand to create my own version of the classic Hummingbird is a dream come true,” says Miranda. “I hope this encourages musicians everywhere – especially young girls – to pick up a Bluebird and chase the same dream that guitars have made come true for me.”

“At Gibson, we’re always seeking ways to lift up the voices of artists who have shaped the sound of genres, and Miranda is a trailblazing artist that represents the best that country music has to offer,” shares Codey Allen, director of cultural influence-North America at Gibson Brands.

“Her immense talent, authenticity, and dedication to the craft of songwriting, as well as her unwavering commitment to encourage more girls and women to play guitar are what inspired us to create the Miranda Lambert Bluebird Acoustic guitar,” he adds.

The Miranda Lambert Bluebird guitar can be purchased at all authorized Gibson dealers and online at gibson.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

