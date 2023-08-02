AD
Rev Rock Report

Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx trades “Girls Girls Girls” for Sleeping Beauty at daughter’s birthday party

todayAugust 2, 2023

Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

The new North American leg of the Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard stadium tour kicks off Saturday, August 5, in Syracuse, New York, but during the brief downtime the band got between tour legs, Nikki Sixx helped his daughter Ruby live out her Disney princess fantasies.

People magazine has photos of Nikki posing with Ruby and his wife, Courtney, at Ruby’s Sleeping Beauty-themed fourth birthday party, complete with pink balloons, flowers and a white bouncy castle. While Ruby dressed as Princess Aurora aka Sleeping Beauty, Courtney bought a King Stefan costume for Sixx, but realized she couldn’t let him wear it without seriously damaging his rocker cred.

“I’m like, ‘okay, I love you so much, like bonus points that you’re gonna dress up, but oh my gosh, that’s just, it’s no, it’s just not happening,'” she laughs. However, Ruby did get to see her dad in the costume, and she “freaked out,” Courtney says.

The Crüe bassist, who also has four older children, told People back in June that he loved having Ruby out on the road with him.

“One of Ruby and my favorite things to do is the…walk from dad’s dressing room to the stage,” Sixx said. “She always holds my hand and sings ‘Let It Go’ from Frozen but [then] breaks into [the Crüe song] ‘Wild Side.'”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

