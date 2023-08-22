AD
National News

Multiple inmates injured in ‘large altercation’ at correctional facility causes widespread lockdowns

todayAugust 22, 2023

WIN-Initiative/Neleman/Getty Images

(GUNNISON, Utah) — A lockdown was in place after at least 15 inmates at a Utah correctional facility were involved in a massive brawl that led to five of them being taken to hospital.

The massive fight happened on Monday evening at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison, Utah — some 130 miles south of the state’s capital of Salt Lake City — when the altercation began between rival gangs and involved weapons, according to preliminary investigations from the Utah Department of Corrections.

“To ensure the safety and security of everyone involved, the Utah Department of Corrections has initiated a temporary lockdown at CUCF and the Utah State Correctional Facility (USCF) in Salt Lake City,” the department said in a statement released on Monday evening. “During this time, incarcerated individuals will be restricted to their assigned cells and dormitories, with limited movement permitted until a further review is completed.”

The identities of the individuals involved in the incident are not being released at this time and authorities did not disclose the specific nature of what may have initially caused the conflict.

Officials said that more information will be made available to the public after an investigation is completed and the status of the injured inmates will not be made available at this time.

CUCF is located in Gunnison and houses approximately 1,750 incarcerated males. The other facility, USCF, is located in Salt Lake City, and houses approximately 2,200 incarcerated male and 400 female individuals.

The investigation into the large altercation is ongoing.

Written by: ABC News

