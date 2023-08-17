AD
Music executive Jerry Moss dies; The Police & Peter Frampton pay tribute

todayAugust 17, 2023

Rick Diamond/WireImage for The Recording Academy

Artists such as StingAndy Summers and Peter Frampton are paying tribute to legendary music executive Jerry Moss, who died Wednesday, August 16, at the age of 88. Moss’ wife, Tina, told the Associated Press he passed away of natural causes at his home in Bel Air, California.

Moss cofounded A&M Records with Herb Alpert, the label responsible for releasing such classic albums as Frampton’s Frampton Comes Alive!The Police’s Synchronicity, Carole King’s Tapestry and more. He and Alpert were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

On Instagram, Sting called Moss “A gentleman, a mentor, a friend, and utterly irreplaceable,” noting his death is “a devastating loss.” Guitarist Summers described Moss as “a kind, clever, and thoughtful man who was fun to be around and be involved with,” adding, “It never felt like business but rather a fruitful and creative partnership. He will be missed.” 

Frampton also paid tribute to Moss on social media, writing, “I am so sorry to hear Jerry Moss has left us. Jerry was a true gentleman and if it weren’t for him, so many lives might have turned out very differently,” adding,  “He loved great music and went out of his way to make a place where artists could find themselves and create with his lovely encouragement and patience.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

