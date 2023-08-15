AD
Music News

Music notes: Belinda Carlisle, Debbie Gibson and more

August 15, 2023

Celebrity Name That Tune is returning for season 3 on Fox. Among the new celebrity matchups are Belinda Carlisle versus Debbie Gibson. Belinda is playing for Animal People Alliance, while Debbie is playing for The Actors Fund Home. The new season, hosted by Randy Jackson and Jane Krakowski, debuts Tuesday, September 19, at 8 p.m.

Only a true Swiftie would catch this Taylor Swift reference in Red, White & Royal Blue, the new rom-com on Prime Video. In one scene, the character Princess Beatrice, played by Ellie Bamber, wears the same beaded blue gown that Taylor wore in the “Blank Space” video.

Happy birthday, Joe Jonas! The Jonas Brother turned 34 on Tuesday, August 15, and got birthday wishes from his brothers Nick and Kevin, among many others. “Happy birthday Joe. It’s very cool being your brother,” Nick wrote on social media. Kevin wrote, “Happy birthday @joejonas!! Go show him some love today!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

