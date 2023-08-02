Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and more

Ed Sheeran has his very own private chapel with an adjoining burial chamber, apparently. Photos shared with The Sun show that the nondenominational structure commissioned by Sheeran is now complete in East Suffolk, England. According to The Sun, Sheeran commissioned the chapel so that his famous friends could have a place to worship in town without being recognized.

A portrait of Harry Styles created by iconic British artist David Hockney is going on display at the National Portrait Gallery in London. It was painted in Hockney’s studio in Normandy, France, and shows Harry wearing a yellow and red striped cardigan, jeans and a pearl necklace. It’s part of David Hockney: Drawing from Life, an exhibit that opens November 2.

’90s Con is coming to Tampa, Florida. The nostalgic convention just announced its lineup, which includes Nick Carter and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys and Joey Fatone of *NSYNC. ’90s Con will take place September 15-17 at the Tampa Convention Center.