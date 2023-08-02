AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and more

todayAugust 2, 2023

Ed Sheeran has his very own private chapel with an adjoining burial chamber, apparently. Photos shared with The Sun show that the nondenominational structure commissioned by Sheeran is now complete in East Suffolk, England. According to The Sun, Sheeran commissioned the chapel so that his famous friends could have a place to worship in town without being recognized.

portrait of Harry Styles created by iconic British artist David Hockney is going on display at the National Portrait Gallery in London. It was painted in Hockney’s studio in Normandy, France, and shows Harry wearing a yellow and red striped cardigan, jeans and a pearl necklace. It’s part of David Hockney: Drawing from Life, an exhibit that opens November 2.  

’90s Con is coming to Tampa, Florida. The nostalgic convention just announced its lineup, which includes Nick Carter and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys and Joey Fatone of *NSYNC’90s Con will take place September 15-17 at the Tampa Convention Center.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Avery Anna’s new song + Randy Travis’ tribute concert

Avery Anna's new song, "Worst In Me," drops Friday, August 4, and is available for presave now.Randy Travis has announced his upcoming tribute concert, A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis - 1 Night, 1 Place, 1 Time. The event will take place at Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama, on Tuesday, October 24. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4. For more information, visit vonbrauncenter.com.Kameron Marlowe's shared an update on his upcoming […]

todayAugust 2, 2023

0%