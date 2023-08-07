AD
Music notes: Justin Timberlake, Josh Groban and more

August 7, 2023

Justin Timberlake is part of the lineup of this year’s star-studded Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) multiple-network special, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on August 19. More than 50 media platforms will air the special, including four major broadcast networks; it will also be available on demand and streaming.

KISS rocker Paul Stanley is a Swiftie. He took to social media to praise Taylor Swift after taking his wife and daughters to see her Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. “PHENOMENAL SHOW BY A PHENOMENAL ARTIST,” he wrote, adding, “Thanks to her staff for rolling out the red carpet for us.”

And speaking of Taylor, Alicia Keys and her 8-year-old son, Genesis, also had amazing time at the Eras Tour over the weekend. Taylor even wrote a special note to Genesis, reading, “I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I’ll be waving at you. Love, Taylor.”

Ryan Gosling is now the 15th Mickey Mouse Club cast member to have a hit song on the Billboard Hot 100, after his song “I’m Just Ken” from the Barbie movie entered the chart at number 87. He follows previous cast members Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and more.

Josh Groban announced on the Sweeney Todd Broadway Instagram page Monday that the digital version of the official cast recording for the musical will be released September 8. “For an album this important, for a show this important to, for a legacy as important to us to get absolutely right, we wanted to take our time,” he says in the video.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

