    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran and more

todayAugust 17, 2023

Background
If you ever wanted proof that somehow all rich and/or famous people hang out with each other, just look at the photos of Katy Perry on vacation with Jeff Bezos. The New York Post has pictures of Katy and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, joining the Amazon billionaire and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on August 17. And to add to the already random group of wealthy stars, Usher was also along for the vacation.

Ed Sheeran‘s hot sauce, Tingly Ted’s, is officially available in the U.S. You can now purchase the sauce — in either Tingly or Xtra Tingly — at www.tinglyteds.com and in select retailers across the country.

Taylor Swift is releasing a special vinyl of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), but it’s only available for a short time. “Allow me to introduce…The 1989 (my version) Sunrise Boulevard Vinyl Edition,” Taylor wrote on social media. “Available on my site for the next 48 hours.” It features pale yellow vinyl and a new cover depicting Taylor lying on the beach with her legs in the air. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) comes out October 27.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Madonna’s birthday thought: “It’s great to be alive”

Ricardo Gomes Madonna celebrated her 65th birthday in Lisbon, according to The Portugal News, but she welcomed the milestone with a sobering thought. Fan-captured video shows Madonna in a restaurant, surrounded by family and friends, ready to blow out a candle stuck in some kind of dessert. After joking about making a wish, she simply says, "It's great to be alive" — which earns her a round of applause. After all, less than two […]

todayAugust 17, 2023

