Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and more

todayAugust 21, 2023

Background
Lady Gaga posted a video montage celebrating 15 years of her debut album, The Fame. The montage includes clips of some of her first TV appearances and music videos. “Thank you for 15 years,” she captioned it. The album – featuring the hits “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Paparazzi” and “LoveGame” – was released on August 19, 2008.

The Weeknd has sold his Los Angeles penthouse after two years on the market, according to Robb Report. He unloaded the property for $18 million, well under its original $22.5 million ask.

See Justin Timberlake as a murder suspect in the first official trailer for his new Netflix film, Reptile. He plays Will, the boyfriend and colleague of a real estate agent found murdered. Benicio Del Toro plays the detective investigating the case. Reptile will stream on Netflix starting October 6.  

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Mike FM Music News

Lindsey Stirling announces Snow Waltz 2023 tour

Cara Robbins For the past six years, Lindsey Stirling and Christmas have gone hand in hand, and she's just announced that this November she'll launch yet another holiday tour. The violinist's Snow Waltz 2023 tour kicks off in Stateline, Nevada, on November 16 and will wrap up in Chicago on December 31. The tour is named after her album Snow Waltz, which came out last year and features her takes on classics like "Sleigh Ride," "Joy to the […]

todayAugust 21, 2023

